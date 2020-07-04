Teresa Giudice Says Goodbye to Father With Dove Release Ceremony 4 Days After His Death

Teresa Giudice is paying tribute to her late father with a beautiful gesture.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the dove release ceremony she held in honor of her father Giacinto Gorga, who died last Friday.

The video showed Teresa's daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, as well as Joe Gorga's children, Antonia, Joey and Gino, dressed in all black and setting doves free together. Andrea Bocelli's "Con Te Partirò" played in the background.

"Today we set you free, fly high to Mommy 😇❤️🕊🙏🏻," Teresa wrote alongside the video.

Teresa mourned her father's death on social media last week. Giacinto's death came three years after his wife, Antonia Gorga, died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

"My father, my protector, my hero. God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I," Teresa wrote last Friday. "I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life."

"You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno," she continued. "Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. 💕Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️😭"

