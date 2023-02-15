Teresa Giudice Speculates on Whether Ex Joe Giudice Ever Cheated on Her

Teresa Giudice still doesn't know if her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, ever cheated on her. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent years hearing from friends and Bravo co-stars that Joe had been unfaithful in their marriage.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked Teresa if she thinks her ex cheated on her during their marriage.

"I never caught him and if I would have, I would have never stayed with him," Teresa said of Joe, whom she married in 1999 and divorced in 2020. "I don't know. I had suspicions. I asked two women that I thought he did [cheat] with and they both denied it."

Teresa and Joe share four daughters together -- Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 -- and Teresa said that it was having to explain the situation to her children that made her insist of having proof of Joe's alleged indiscretions.

"I'm all about the proof," she said. "I can't just leave my kids' father because someone told me he's cheating on me. Like, show me, prove it. Because then I could say that to my kids, like, look, this is who he cheated on me with."

She added that she'd known Joe her "whole life" and that he "felt safe" when she first started dating him.

"I thought I was in love, but when I met Louie, it was so different," she said of her current husband, Louie Ruelas, calling him her "soulmate."

Teresa also opened up about past grudges she's held, talking about her recent reunion with former friend-turned-enemy, Jacqueline Laurita.

"I've been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases," she said, referencing Jacqueline's son and her stepson with Louie. "My stepson's Nicholas, and they both have autism. So she's been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars, and so I reached out to her."

The two had a five-hour lunch and of the encounter, Teresa said, "Time heals all wounds."

Both Teresa and Jacqueline posted about the reunion on social media, with Jacqueline going into detail.

"5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now," she wrote. "No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship. It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good! 👯‍♀️"

On WWHL, Teresa said that Jacqueline's disdain for her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, was not the reason she initially reached out to her. She also spoke about her relationship with her niece and Melissa's daughter, Antonia Gorga.

"I would love for Antonia to come over. She has a driver's license. Milania told her to come over," Teresa said of her niece. "They can see each other anytime they want. I would love that. My girls see Joe's family all the time."