Terrence J on Seeing Beyoncé 'Work Tirelessly to Help People' Behind the Scenes (Exclusive)

Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at this year's BET Awards, and according to Terrence J, there's nobody more deserving. In an interview with ET's Denny Directo and Melicia Johnson, the actor and BET Awards pre-show co-host opened up about Bey's incredible work -- and whether she could surprise fans with a performance on Sunday night.

"Beyoncé does so much. Not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well, across the board, to help humanity. I saw her a few weeks ago write a letter to the district attorney to get justice for [Breonna Taylor]. She's donating money to numerous charities -- everything from women's rights to Black Lives Matter. She's just a true philanthropist in front of the camera," Terrence said.

"I've just seen her behind the scenes just work tirelessly to help people to use her voice and her platform to just further humanity," he added. "So, I think there's nobody more deserving than the Queen Bey herself."

Bey just announced that she's partnering with Disney+ to share her new visual album, Black Is King, which she wrote, directed, and executive produced -- so fans have their hopes up that she may just perform on Sunday night's awards show.

"I don't know what Beyoncé's going to do, keep it secretive," Terrence confessed. "But what I do know is we have not seen much of her during the quarantine. She's been very quiet. So the fact that she's choosing to be BET to kind of come out... I think everybody's excited to see what goes down."

Erica Ash, who is co-hosting the BET Awards pre-show with Terrence, told ET she's got her fingers crossed for a "Black Parade" performance.

"The time is so right for it. This climate is so right for it. I don't think that we're going to have such a time as this anytime later, because hopefully things will start to progress and get fixed and get resolved," she said. "So, I think it's just kind of the right time for her to have that kind of a performance."

Like many shows, the BET Awards has had to make some adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's gone virtual, and so has the pre-show.

"We've found some very creative ways to do some performances. We have some amazing packages. This is 20 years of the show, so we've brought back people from the past and we've got some really fun stuff going on," Terrence explained, noting he'll be joining the pre-show from his house. "I think we put together a really fun show for you guys."

The BET Awards pre-show, hosted by Terrence and Erica, airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The 2020 BET Awards kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT.