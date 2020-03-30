Terri Irwin Reacts to Late Husband Steve Missing Their Daughter Bindi's Wedding

Terri Irwin is throwing it way back in honor of her daughter's recent wedding. Just days after Bindi Irwin tied the knot with Chandler Powell, Terri shared a sweet photo of her late husband, Steve Irwin, at a wedding with their son, Robert Irwin.

In the adorable pic, Steve is lovingly gazing at Robert, who's now 16, as the tot stares at flowers.

"Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi and Chandler’s wedding, too," Terri, 55, wrote alongside the image. "I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much."

Robert shared a screenshot of his mom's post on Instagram, writing, "This is so special, mum. I know he was with us on the day ❤️"

Terri also posted an old pic of Bindi, 21, wearing a white dress and flower crown when she was a child.

"My beautiful Bindi has loved everything about weddings since she was a little girl. It seems like I just blinked my eyes and she was celebrating her own wedding with her soulmate, Chandler," Terri wrote. "I love you so much. Treasure each day of your happily ever after."

Bindi and Chandler got married at the Australia Zoo last week. The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in April, but moved the wedding up and didn't have guests attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Bindi wrote in part following the ceremony, with Chandler calling the nuptials "the most amazing day" of his life.

During the big day, the couple made it a point to honor Steve, who died in September 2006, by lighting a candle for him. When ET spoke to Bindi last summer, she revealed how her dad would have felt about her now-husband.

"He would have wanted someone for me that would just be ready to take on anything, and that's definitely [Chandler]," she said.

