'Terrified' Kylie Jenner Gets Her Makeup Done by Mom Kris: Watch

Nerves, giggles and bronzer mishaps! Kylie Jenner let her mom, Kris Jenner, apply her makeup for a video for her YouTube channel, posted on Monday.

“My mommy is here today to do my makeup,” Kylie says as Kris enthusiastically waves her hands around, ready to get to work.

However, from the get-go, Kylie admits she's nervous. “It’s not that you aren’t good at makeup, you’re just not my vibe,” she explains.

Kris then announces she plans to bring back the eighties with her approach.

“What does that mean?" Kylie asks, appearing shocked. "I’m terrified. And, I have to go somewhere after this. I am so terrified.”

Kylie again declares she’s terrified while calling her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, to show her who’s doing her makeup.

Kris, 64, applies foundation, concealer and bronzer, using some products from the Kylie Cosmetics range.

Throughout the video, Kylie unsuccessfully tries to keep her thoughts to herself, at one point noting that Kris has applied bronzer everywhere except the most important part of her face.

After pointing out that Kris has a “tiny little booger” in her nose, the makeup queen then asks her mom to adjust her eyeshadow. She then struggles to contain her laughter while Kris starts applying bright lip liner, jokingly admitting it may as well be Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, doing the job.

“Listen, it’s not like you’re going to the Met [Gala]. You’re going to be fine,” Kris reassures.

Kris, who was nervous about “doing the queen’s makeup," finally introduces the completed look as “Glamorous Daytime.”

“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Kylie reacts. “If I absolutely had to [go out like this] yes [I would.] It helps that we wear masks now while we go out.”

See more of Kylie’s play-by-play critique of Kris’ work in the full video below.