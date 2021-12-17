Terry Crews on the Possibility of a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Reunion (Exclusive)

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine may head to the precinct once again. Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the series, shared that there is a possibility that the hilarious officers will report back to duty. “I think everyone is open to it,” the 53-year-old actor tells ET. “When you look at what streaming is doing and you also look at how many shows have been brought back. I mean, it's wild now. They are bringing back Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life in different iterations.”

“We know that there is going to be a comeback sometime and especially now that Peacock is creating their own entertainment, I could see a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie,” says Crews, before suggesting the premise could be one of the series' most popular storylines. “We could do a heist episode every year. That would be hot.”

Crews starred alongside Andy Samberg on the cop comedy. The show ended after eight seasons, and a network change that saw the series moving from Fox to NBC. The final episode of the show, which also starred Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz and Chelsea Peretti, aired in September, eight years after its initial premiere.

For now, Crews is focused on his latest role in Rumble, an animated film where he voices Tentacular, the reigning Monster Wrestling Champion and a character who has some of Crews' qualities.

“You know, I have to say there was a lot of arrogance that I have,” he quipped. “When I look at it, the things where you know as an actor, as an athlete, there is a bit of bravado that you need to overcome your own fear and your own self-doubt. But it can spill over into bravado and, you know, narcissism. So I had to learn literally years after playing NFL, even early in my acting career, that I had to tone a lot of that down. But when it was time to play Tentacular, it was time to pour it all back on.”

Rumble is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.