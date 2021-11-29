Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III': 'He's Born for It' (Exclusive)

With Creed III, Michael B. Jordan will be stepping behind the camera for the first time as a director, and Tessa Thompson couldn't be more excited for him.

Thompson spoke with ET on the red carpet at this year's Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was nominated for her performance in Passing -- and the actress opened up about Jordan's hotly anticipated Creed III.

"I have seen the script," Thompson said with a smile. " He's been in the development process for a while."

Thompson and Jordan co-starred in the first two installments of the Creed franchise -- which is itself a spin-off of the Rocky franchise. The first film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, with Steven Caple Jr. directing the sequel. Now, Jordan is preparing to star and direct.

"It's been an aspiration of his, he always knew he would direct the third," Thompson shared. "I'm excited to support him and to continue the journey of these characters that we love to play."

When it comes to getting behind the camera, Thompson said she feels that Jordan "is born for it."

"He's always been so actively involved in these movies in general, they really are his heart," she shared. "So I'm just really excited to support him in this part of his journey."

"Especially as someone who wants to direct at some point in the future too," Thompson said, praising her fellow actresses and filmmakers on the red carpet who have taken that bold step, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Hall. "It's a gift to think about entering that part of my journey, so I'm so happy to support Mike in doing that."