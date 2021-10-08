'That '70s Show' Spinoff, Set in the '90s, Is Coming to Netflix

That '70s Show is back, but this time they're going to the '90s!

Netflix has greenlit a 10-episode spinoff of the popular sitcom, That '90s Show, reuniting original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the streamer announced Friday.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who both starred on That '70s Show, will return to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Foreman, respectively, and serve as executive producers.

In the spinoff, the story picks back up in 1995 when Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her parents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

The original series debuted August 1998 and ran for eight seasons and 200 episodes before it ended in 2006. It followed a group of six teenage friends living in Wisconsin, and launched the careers of its young cast led by Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama.

Though Fox launched a sitcom that had similarities to That '70s Show that was set in the '80s called That '80s Show, it was not considered an official spinoff. That series lasted one season in 2002.

