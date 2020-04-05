The 8 Best Met Gala Couple Moments Ever

The Met Gala has always been a place for romance.

From being the birthplace of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's short-lived but intense relationship in 2016 thanks to their epic dance-off, to being the site of countless A-list red carpet couple debuts, the high-profile soiree has given us plenty of big Hollywood relationship moments -- not surprising given the amount of attention the event receives each year, and the dramatic photo ops that are possible on the famous Met Gala steps.

Unfortunately, this year's soiree -- which was supposed to take place on Monday with the theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, and was set to be co-chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as well as designer Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep -- has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, let's take this moment to look back at eight of the best couple moments we've seen at the Met Gala over the years.

Alex Rodriguez can't stop filming Jennifer Lopez dancing:

Even Jennifer Lopez's now-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, isn't immune to being mesmerized by her incredible dancing.

When the two attended the Met Gala in 2018, Rodriguez couldn't help but film his gal's stellar dance moves to Rihanna's "B**ch Better Have My Money."

In 2017, when the two actually made their red carpet debut as a couple, A-Rod was filmed having a seat as Lopez once again shined thanks to her dance moves, this time set to Migos.

... Hey, we don't blame you A-Rod!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are couple goals:

Tom Brady always shows up to support his supermodel wife at the Met Gala, and he's proven time and time again that he's willing to take the fashion risks right along with her.

But nowhere was this more apparent than in 2018, when he sported a Versace ensemble -- consisting of a black turtleneck and a gold-embroidered jacket -- that can only be described as a lewk.

Check out just some of the reactions fans had to the bold choice:

Still, Bundchen definitely appeared happy with her husband that night, so clearly, he got the last laugh.

George and Amal Clooney steal the show:

Amal Clooney's second big red carpet appearance ever was at the 2015 Met Gala, where she managed to steal the spotlight from other celebs in a show-stopping bright red Maison Margiela gown created specifically for her by designer John Galliano. George let Amal shine, but also looked dapper himself in a black-and-white tuxedo.

The cameras also managed to capture the two's palpable chemistry.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West make an unforgettable impression:

Kim Kardashian West refused to play it safe at her 2013 Met Gala debut, making headlines with a skintight floral dress designed by Riccardo Tisci. The reality star was pregnant at the time with daughter North.

The dress sparked plenty of memes, with lots of comparisons of her now-famous dress to a couch.

Still, the daring dress did its job, with the couple's memorable first Met Gala appearance still being talked about years later.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their hands off one another:

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple in a big way at the 2017 Met Gala, where they surprisingly showed plenty of PDA. The move was shocking, given how private both stars are when it comes to their personal lives.

But the situation took an awkward turn thanks to his ex at the time, model Bella Hadid, also being present at the Met Gala that year. Just the year before, Hadid and The Weeknd walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala as a couple.

Gomez and The Weeknd ended up splitting in October 2017.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx make a rare appearance together:

Holmes and Foxx shocked fans when they posed for a picture together inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019. The famously reclusive rumored couple appeared to be in high spirits.

While Foxx and Holmes -- who never officially confirmed reports that they were dating but reportedly split after six years together in August 2019 -- had no problem posing for photos inside the venue, they did not walk the pink carpet side-by-side.

2 Chainz proposes:

Rapper 2 Chainz made sure his 2018 Met Gala appearance was memorable when he got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love, Nakesha Ward.

Despite reports that the pair, who share three children together -- Heaven, Harmony and Halo -- were already married, ET learned at the time that they planned to marry later that year.

Sure enough, in August 2018, 2 Chainz and Ward tied the knot in Miami, Florida, with the Kardashian Wests in attendance as well as Lil Wayne.

David and Victoria Beckham make a perfect match:

David and Victoria Beckham are no strangers to a great red carpet moment, but they looked especially chic together in 2014, matching in white. David wore Ralph Lauren, while Victoria wore a strapless dress from her own collection. The two sweetly held hands on the red carpet.

... And continued to look more in love than ever.

