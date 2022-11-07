'The Acolyte': Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae and More Join New 'Star Wars' Series

The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen of His Dark Materials, 1917's Dean-Charles Chapman as well as two Russian Doll alums, Charlie Barnett and Rebecca Henderson, who also happens to be married to Headland.

Stenberg, who has long been attached as the lead protagonist, shared the first look of her on set with Jung-jae and Headland.

According to Disney+, the all-new spinoff "will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The news of the ensemble cast comes as production officially begins in the U.K., with Headland leading the series as showrunner and executive producer while Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef serve as executive producers with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson as producers.

Headland will also direct the pilot episode.

While there was no release date attached, The Acolyte is just one of several new and returning live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney+. Following Andor, which will wrap up its first season on Nov. 23, season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut in February and will be followed by Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, both of which are slated for 2023.