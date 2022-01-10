'The Bachelor' Episode 2 Recap: Clayton Asks About Rescinding a Rose After a Shocking Claim

Clayton Echard's women are already bringing the drama. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, the women engaged in infighting and pushed Clayton to his breaking point, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

All started off well, when the women got to set up a children's birthday party with the help of a Disney Channel star, but one woman opted to forego her duties and make out with Clayton instead. While a sweet one-on-one brought the drama level down, the second group date of the season ramped it up again.

Two conflicts took center stage at the cocktail party, and one reveal left Clayton wanting to take back a rose.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 2 of The Bachelor.

Cassidy Says 'F**k a Dollhouse'

Teddi, Ency, Melina, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Sierra, Genevieve, Serene and Cassidy all landed the first group date, and had mixed reactions when they showed up to a house full of children. Cassidy's annoyance about the kids waned when Hilary Duff was revealed as a special guest. Despite Cassidy's massive fangirling over the Disney star, when she learned they were tasked with sitting up a birthday party, she was not on board.

"I don’t really care if Hilary Duff is disappointed in my dollhouse abilities or the girls are a little miffed," Cassidy said in a confessional. "Ultimately, I’m here to date Clayton. I’m not here to build a dollhouse. I’m here to build a relationship. F**k a dollhouse."

Instead of helping the group, Cassidy pulled Clayton for a makeout session by the pool, and told him he'd have to "drag" her out of the competition to get her to leave. Cassidy ruffled more feathers when she told some of the kids, "I spend as little time as possible around you small people." Then, she dropped the birthday cake Genevieve had decorated. As much as it all bothered the women, Cassidy was unconcerned.

"I'm feeling great. This has been an amazing day. I got to have a conversation with Hilary Duff in Beverly Hills and I got to make out with Clayton. Twice!" she exclaimed, before referring to herself as a "frontrunner."

During the nighttime date, Clayton praised Serene as being "something special," reassured Teddi of his feelings, and shared a sweet moment with Gabby, while Cassidy continued to cause drama. Kira, Genevieve and Mara all called Cassidy out for her group date behavior, but she was unapologetic, telling them, "I’m not going to apologize for not hanging enough streamers."

"They’re threatened by me, and they should be... Game on, b**ches," Cassidy said in a confessional, before she was awarded the group date rose. "Who’s laughing now?"

Susie's Feelings Take Flight

Susie got the first one-on-one date of the season, and was treated to a helicopter ride with the Bachelor. Susie marveled over doing "the coolest thing" ever, while Clayton swooned, telling the cameras, "I'm feeling Susie. She is just bringing this energy to me that I haven’t felt in a long time. She seems so genuine, so humble. I love that."

The pair's helicopter touched down on a yacht, and Susie and Clayton enjoyed a dip in a hot tub while expressing their mutual feelings.

On the nighttime portion of the date, Susie opened up about her father's health struggles over the last year, and how her parents' lasting relationship has impacted her. Clayton praised the wedding videographer for her outlook, before taking her to a private Amanda Jordan concert and giving her the rose.

"I could totally see myself falling in love with him," Susie admitted in a confessional.

Shanae Targets Elizabeth

The second group date saw comedian Ziwe on the hunt for red flags with Marlena, Elizabeth, Kate, Sarah, Lyndsey, Rachel, Tessa and Shanae.

Elizabeth sat next to Clayton for a game of Never Have I Ever and was flirting with him the whole time, something Shanae found to be "kind of pathetic." Shanae took out her anger during a red flag obstacle course, when she pushed Elizabeth down. It wasn't enough to be crowned the winner, though, as Sarah earned that honor.

Elizabeth only angered Shanae more when she was the first to pull Clayton during the after-party. After Clayton had good conversations with Sarah, Marlena and Rachel, Shanae opted to bash Elizabeth during her time with the Bachelor.

Shanae claimed there were "red flags" with Elizabeth because she ignored her during a conversation, calling her "two-faced." Clayton was "taken aback" by the claims, and quickly pulled Elizabeth. While Shanae denied saying anything about Elizabeth to the women, in a confessional, she said, "We’re in a competition. I want to win. What did you think I was going to do? Just let you keep going and be ahead of me? Uh, no."

Elizabeth told Clayton that she "never mistreated" Shanae and had shown her "absolute kindness," before revealing that Shanae had pushed her during the date.

After her talk with Clayton, Elizabeth grabbed Shanae and said her struggle with ADHD could be why it seemed that she had ignored her. Shanae accepted that answer, but continued to reiterate her grievances with Elizabeth through tears. When Elizabeth brought up Shanae pushing her, Shanae did not have a response.

The two women kept going around and around in circles, even after their initial conversation and Clayton's decision to hand the rose out to Sarah.

The end of the date didn't signal an end to the drama. Rather, after Clayton had good cocktail party conversations with Eliza, Gabby and others, Elizabeth and Shanae went at it again. This time, Shanae opted to mock Elizabeth's ADHD, which made the other women turn to Team Elizabeth.

"I don’t want to ever upset her again because I feel terrible. She has ADHD," Shanae said in a confessional before bursting out with laughter.

Amid all of that, the drama with Cassidy started up again, as Sierra informed Clayton that Cassidy has "a f**k buddy" at home, whom she was FaceTiming just before the show, and had made post-show plans with.

Clayton felt "a pretty big shock" upon hearing the rumor, and it led him to grab host Jesse Palmer to ask him a question: "Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?"

Shanae vs. Elizabeth: Round 2

Things will pick up right where they left off in two weeks, when The Bachelor returns on Jan. 24. While the women fume over Cassidy, she questions, "What’s he going to do? I have a f**king rose."

Sarah and Eliza appear to build their connections with Clayton in the next episode, while the drama with Shanae and Elizabeth will rage on.

"You’re fake. You’re two-faced. I’m done. Talk to yourself about it," Shanae yells at Elizabeth, before telling Clayton that Elizabeth "has it out for me."

Elizabeth may reach her breaking point, as she sobs during a conversation and admits, "I don’t feel like I can really talk to you, because I’m just being questioned."

Shanae, meanwhile, is seen dancing around in a confessional with her middle fingers up. "F**k Elizabeth," she declares.

