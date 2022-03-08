'The Bachelor' Finale Preview: Jesse Palmer Has News That's 'Going to Change Everything'

Clayton Echard may not get his happy ending. At the conclusion of Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans got a sneak peek at next week's two-part finale, which promises to bring epic amounts of drama and tears.

After Susie left the show in tears upon learning that Clayton was in love with -- and had slept with -- both Rachel and Gabby, the two remaining women get the same confession from the Bachelor.

"I want to be fully transparent," Clayton tells Rachel and Gabby at the upcoming rose ceremony. "I am in love with each of you. I also was intimate with both of you."

"He told me he was falling in love with me and he told Rachel," Gabby sobs to a producer, with a tearful Rachel, feeling "the worst feeling" she's ever felt, adding in a confessional, "He’s in love with all of us, so how can I be special at all?"

In a conversation with Clayton, Gabby tells him, "Your actions speak way louder than words. I can't believe anything you say. Not one thing."

"I do love you," Clayton tells Gabby, a statement Gabby dubs "bulls**t."

Clayton's parents don't take it any easier on him, with his dad telling him, "You put yourself in this situation. You screwed the pooch in my opinion."

"I wish I never would’ve fallen in love," Clayton replies. "... I had no idea this was going to happen."

As if things weren't dramatic enough, host Jesse Palmer knocks on Clayton's hotel room door and tells him, "I’ve got some news that I think is going to change everything for you."

In a confessional, Clayton cries that he's "so broken," before admitting, "I want to believe love’s here, but I just don’t know what’s going to happen."

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor will air its two-part finale Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Clayton's season with all of our Bachelor content.