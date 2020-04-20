'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Trevor Holmes Was 'Blindsided' by Cheating Allegation (Exclusive)

Things went well for Trevor Holmes on last week's series premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart -- but a new arrival appears to threaten everything.

The two-hour episode introduced fans to a group of single musicians hoping to find love and a music career. Trevor, an American Idol alum, was able to woo 21-year-old singer Jamie, coming out on top of her love triangle with him and Ryan. Next week, it's not Ryan who poses a challenge to Trevor's relationship with Jamie, but another woman, Natascha, who joins the cast armed with alleged secrets about Trevor.

Natascha is seen in promos confronting Trevor about his past with one of her friends -- and telling other cast members that he's a cheater.

"I was kind of blindsided by this whole thing," Trevor told ET's Lauren Zima of the situation, which will play out on Monday's episode.

"I didn't know who she was until she sat me down and told me," he explained. In ET's exclusive clip, Trevor admits to emotional cheating. "It's not something that I think anyone is prepared for or can expect. But it's life."

If it sounds like Trevor is taking the allegation in stride, it's because he is. "It is [a big deal], but just like any other part of life, you can't control things that have happened," he shared. "All you can control is how you react. I think I was nothing but myself on this show."

"I'm proud of my journey that I've had on this show," Trevor added.

Jamie notably said in her intro package that she's been cheated on in every relationship she's ever had -- and was looking forward to meeting someone who wouldn't leave her heartbroken. The cheating allegation against Trevor could but their relationship in danger, soon after they built one of the strongest connections in the house.

"It's rare when you meet someone and you just feel this instantaneous connection. It's almost like you feel like you've known them for years, and that's the instant spark that I felt with Jamie," Trevor recalled.

"I’m aware that Jamie is a hot commodity in the house. I think a lot of the guys are attracted to Jamie," he noted. "I didn't have any agenda or plan to try and stick around as long as I can. I'm not playing any games or anything like that, and so I wanted to give a fair chance to try and talk to the other girls and see if there's anything else there. But I felt right up front that my connection is with Jamie."



As for what's in store this season, Trevor promised plenty of romance, tears and meltdowns. "You can expect all of those things," he said.

"I think the thing that is attractive about every show in the Bachelor franchise is you can expect all of those things and more with this show. I think that when you have this added element of music and passion -- we all share the same passion -- there's just something else that adds a lot of fire. I think it's gonna be amazing to watch it play out."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.