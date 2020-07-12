'The Bachelor' Releases a Steamy New Poster for Matt James' Upcoming Season

The countdown to the new season of The Bachelor starts now!

The ABC dating show released another brand new poster for Matt James' upcoming cycle on Monday, teasing that the leading man is "A Matt Made in Heaven." The new shot comes shortly after Matt returned to social media late last month, marking the end of his season's filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

"The only way to start the new year 😉," the show captioned the sultry shot, in which Matt, looking dapper in a blue suit, loosens his collar for the camera. "#TheBachelor premieres Jan 4 on ABC 🌹.

Since returning to social media, the newest Bachelor hasn't shared any hints about his upcoming season, but has posted pics about celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family -- including a reunion with his Bachelor Nation BFF and Quarantine Crew mate, Tyler Cameron.

Matt was announced as the Bachelor franchise's first Black male lead back in June. The 28-year-old was initially supposed to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but the franchise offered him the Bachelor gig as Bachelorette production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

ABC released the first look at Matt's season last month, and rolled out additional teasers for the cycle days later. "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," he says in one promo -- before expressing that he could see his partner in one of the women.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the season in the video below.