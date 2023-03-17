'The Bachelor': Watch Zach Question His Decision Not to Have Fantasy Suite Sex During Ariel's Date (Exclusive)

Zach Shallcross is questioning his decision to abstain from sex. In an exclusive look at Monday's upcoming episode of The Bachelor, the tech executive invites Ariel to join him in the Fantasy Suite, with one big condition.

"I have something actually I do want to talk to you about. This week in particular, sex being off the table," he tells her. "Loving one person at the end of this and sharing that intimate moment should be saved for that moment of engagement, so that's how I'm looking into this week for everyone."

Ariel agrees to the terms, though she tells the cameras, "I really want to be in the Fantasy Suite, and want to keep exploring this relationship, so I definitely want to have those physical moments as well."

As the couple arrives to the private room and come upon the bed, Zach starts to waiver.

"She's just looking absolutely beautiful and I'm thinking to myself, 'Boy, oh boy. This is going to be difficult,'" he says in a confessional. "I don't know. Every time we're together, there's this pull. What did I set myself up for?"

Fans first heard about Zach's no sex rule during a midseason preview. Later, another preview revealed that Zach breaks his own rule with one woman, though it didn't reveal if said lady is Ariel, Kaity or Gabi.

"Something really special happened. Waking up this morning, I've had this pit in my stomach," he says in the most recent preview. "I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down by saying one thing and doing another."

"Coming into this, I wanted to do the right thing. I went with my head and not my heart and that was the worst thing I could've done," Zach adds. "I've caused pain and I've made mistakes, but true love is worth fighting for."

When ET spoke to Zach about the journey ahead, he admitted that the "emotional season" was "very overwhelming at times." Meanwhile, host Jesse Palmer teased a dramatic end to the season.

"Everything's about to turn onto its head. We're going to be involved in a situation that I don't think we've ever had on the show before," Jesse told ET. "This is not what Zach had planned and he is going to have to dig deep to try to pull himself out of this. This is going to be more dramatic and more emotional by leaps and bounds versus anything that we've seen this year."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama with ET's coverage of Zach Shallcross' journey for love.