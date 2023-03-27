'The Bachelorette': Charity Lawson Encounters a Man She Has 'History' With on Night One

Fans are getting an early peek at Charity Lawson's journey for love. On Monday's season finale of The Bachelor, franchise host Jesse Palmer treated fans to a look at Charity's first night as The Bachelorette star.

In the sneak peek, an "excited" Charity eagerly stands with Jesse as she waits for the limos to arrive. Before the men get there, though, Jesse warns, "The man you're about to meet is someone you already know. You both have a history together."

"I'm shaking," Charity says. "I'm going to throw up."

She needn't have worried, though, because the man in question was none other than her brother, Nehemiah.

"I'm on the lookout because men can be dogs. I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her, for the right reasons, or if it's time to get them out," he told the cameras. "I'm about to become undercover brother."

The first look comes after ET exclusively spoke to Charity shortly after she met her suitors on night one.

"It was a good one," Charity told ET of night one, when her men made their limo entrances. "I'm a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night."

While Charity, 27, admitted that she "came in with little alarms wanting to go off," she said that her nerves are "easing their way out" after meeting her men.

"It was worth it," she said of conquering her fears and moving forward with her journey.

As she kicks off her journey, Charity told ET that coming into the experience with "an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love."

"I just want to continue to grow as a person," she said. "I know this role is going to challenge me... so hopefully [I'm able] to continue to grow as a person and just trust my heart."

Zach Shallcross' journey for love has come to an end. You can relive the season with all of ET's coverage. Next up for Bachelor Nation is Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere June 26.