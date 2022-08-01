'The Bachelorette' Episode 4 Recap: Gabby Flourishes in France as Rachel's Disappointments Continue

It was a week full of ups and downs on The Bachelorette. While Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both got off to a good start with swoon-worthy dates in Paris, things didn't fare so well for Rachel as the week continued, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

A rainy, romantic date in Paris brought love to the surface for both women, but Gabby's group date spelled trouble ahead for Rachel.

Though one man seemed to be turning things around for the pilot, another's lies brought up her insecurities. Even as Rachel moved past that pain, another one of her suitors made a decision that's sure to devastate her in the weeks ahead.

Keep reading for ET's recap of episode 4 of The Bachelorette.

Rachel and Gabby Swoon in Paris

Tino and Jason were the lucky men to hop an early flight to Paris for dates with Rachel and Gabby, respectively. As the other men got settled on Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady for their European adventure, Tino and Rachel made crepes and kissed in the rain, while Gabby and Jason tried on berets and rode a carousel.

When the duos met up again, Rachel gushed that she feels "excited again" about the process, while Gabby joked about already being "in love" with Jason.

On the nighttime portion of their dates, Rachel opened up about how her latest ex wasn't supportive of her career, and Tino assured her he'd never behave in such a way.

"Your passion for your career, it lights me up inside," he told her, before confirming that he'd help handle things at home if her career took her away. "I can’t promise you it will always be easy, but I totally see it being possible."

His candor inspired Rachel to reveal, "I really like you, and that scares me because it is really early." Tino assuaged her fears by telling her, "I wouldn’t keep accepting roses from you if I wasn’t willing to go to war for it or didn’t see that potential."

"I really do think I was meant to find this girl and make her happy forever. Falling in love with Rachel is coming faster than I could’ve ever imagined," Tino said in a confessional, before Rachel admitted in her own, "I had high hopes for our date, but all my expectations were exceeded. He’s just so amazing. I think I’m definitely going to fall in love with Tino."

Meanwhile, on Gabby and Jason's nighttime date, the investment banker revealed that he "had a breakdown" after arriving to the mansion, something he said stems from never feeling like he was "good enough" as a kid. While Jason may be slow to open up because of those fears, he shared that therapy has helped him "speak up for what I want."

Gabby went on to share how therapy has helped her deal with her estrangement from her mom, stating, "I love her so much, but she just can’t be in my life. She doesn’t have the tools to love me back."

"I see a lot of myself in Jason, a lot of things that I didn’t know I would ever see in somebody else. This was just what I needed to keep moving forward," she said in a confessional while tearing up. "I never thought I would be able or deserving to find someone, and now it’s right in front of my face. It is such a beautiful moment. I never thought this day would come. I just can’t believe I’m so lucky."

Rachel Feels Like 'No One Cares' About Her on Gabby's Group Date

Gabby's group date saw her men learn the art of French boxing, but what happened inside the ring was a blip on the radar compared to what happened outside of it. Rachel and her men made up the audience as Gabby's guys boxed, but the pilot quickly became distraught when none of her suitors made an effort to speak to her.

"No one cares. Today just made it that much more apparent to me that I have no idea where anyone is," Rachel cried in a confessional. "... I’m having too many of these moments. How much more can I take? No one cares. I’m so done."

As Gabby awarded Spencer a win in the ring, a solo dinner and, eventually, a rose, Rachel was reeling from her men's apparent disinterest.

"My guys were totally ignoring me. They were in their own world, with their own friends. After that last rose ceremony, it really is tough, because I just genuinely feel like no one’s here for me," she said, alluding to when three men rejected her rose. "At this point, I want to feel chosen. I’m not here to beg these guys to act like they want me. I’m just so over feeling like this... I don’t know how I’m supposed to fall in love when I’m having mostly bad days. I don’t feel like I deserve to be the Bachelorette."

Rachel decided to approach her men about her feelings and entered their quarters in tears, telling them they made her "feel hurt and unseen."

"I want you guys to want to be here for me, and I didn’t feel that tonight at all. I feel like I was trying so hard to just make eye contact with someone, and no one was looking at me, no one came over," she tearfully said. "Every single moment you get, we don’t get that many, so any chance you get to just have a little moment could’ve meant a lot to me tonight."

The men were shocked at her display, which hurt Rachel even more. "I hate every single day getting to the point of wanting to leave," she said in a confessional.

Tyler Stands Out on Rachel's Group Date

Rachel's group date brought newfound hope for the pilot, as the guys tried to prove their worth to her. Under the direction of romance experts, Rachel's suitors were made to flirt with her, French kiss their own fists, offer up their armpits for Rachel to smell, and read love letters to her.

Tyler's letter, a poem that he wrote before knowing about the assignment, won him the date and a solo dinner with Rachel. During their romantic meal, Tyler revealed that he'd bought a house for his ex, but she ended things "out of nowhere."

"The pain that I went through, it hurt like hell. But to love that unconditional love that I was able to feel, was the best feeling in the world and I want to give that to the right person," he said. "... That feeling is 10 times better than the pain, and it’s worth every second."

Rachel marveled at his point of view, one that's very similar to her own. The happiness continued as Tyler shared how he'd support her career, and told her, "When you walk into a room, you’re the only person I see."

After giving Tyler the rose, in a confessional, Rachel gushed, "He truly did make me realize that this is working for me."

Hayden's Dying Dog Doesn't Save Him from Elimination

Rachel's high was fleeting, as it was completely destroyed during the cocktail party thanks to Hayden. Last week, the leisure executive told Gabby that she was "rough around the edges." He didn't backtrack this week, instead doubling down and claiming that Gabby had used the phrase to describe herself.

"I would hope that Gabby is a little bit more mature than that. I don’t think I said anything wrong, to be honest with you. I’m not the dumba** who uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she f**king didn’t like that," he said earlier on this week's episode. "Well, b**ch, maybe you shouldn’t use that f**king word to describe yourself then."

Hayden went on to tell several of the men that he doesn't want to "settle," and said that neither Gabby nor Rachel "holds a candle to his ex."

During the cocktail party, Hayden opened up to Rachel about how his dog, Rambo, who only has months to live, telling her, "I wouldn’t be here if my intentions weren’t to try to further our relationship."

Rachel was sympathetic throughout the encounter, but that didn't mean much to Hayden when Tino swooped in and stole Rachel away. "What I would’ve expected from Rachel is to give me a minute, let me finish this conversation. Not get up quicker than she sat down," he told the cameras.

As Hayden complained to the guys about Rachel's reaction to his story, Meatball had enough and brought some things to the Bachelorette's attention. Meatball told Rachel that Hayden had made "a vulgar comparison" about her and his ex’s breasts, had said that she and Gabby were "overreacting" to his "rough around the edges" comments, and had remarked, "I don’t trust these b**ches."

Rachel quickly grabbed Hayden, who thought he was about to get an apology for how she'd cut their conversation short. He was sorely mistaken, though, and instead confronted with his past comments, all of which he denied saying.

"I really feel like I gave you a chance in L.A., I’m giving you the chance now to own up to it. I just really feel like this is kind of the end of my rope," she said, before walking him off the boat.

As Rachel told the cameras that she was ready for "Hayden to get the f**k out," Hayden confessed similarly... although for a different reason entirely.

"I really wanted this to work, but I want Rambo more. I know right now for a fact that no one has the amount of love that I have for Rambo and that Rambo has for me," he said in a confessional. "I am blessed that I have Rambo, who loves me unconditionally. Rachel, I hope you find someone that is going to treat you the way that Rambo treats me."

Meanwhile, Rachel was left questioning, "Can we have one day where someone doesn’t act like a f**king d**k?"

Logan Casts Himself as 'the Bad Guy'

Hayden's actions led to the cocktail party being cut short, which left Logan feeling "pretty frustrated" as he had planned to talk to Gabby about wanting to leave Rachel's journey and join hers.

"Every time I’m in the same room as Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby," Logan told host Jesse Palmer earlier in the episode. "... I’ve loved getting to know [Rachel], but I don’t see how I can move forward without bringing it up in some way. I’m terrified to think I could be someone who could add to the laundry list of disappointments."

During the rose ceremony, Gabby handed out roses to Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael and Mario without incident. Meanwhile, Rachel awarded roses to Aven, Meatball, Zach, Ethan and Logan. The final man did accept Rachel's rose, despite feeling that there's no way he could continue to date Rachel.

"I feel like the bad guy. I feel selfish," Logan told the cameras after accepting Rachel's rose. "But I’d be a fool not to accept a rose. It means I get to talk to Gabby. There’s still hope. There’s still time. I’m gonna get it all out there."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.