'The Bachelorette' Episode 7 Recap: Michelle Meets the Families in Minnesota

Michelle Young is meeting the families. On Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, each of the four remaining suitors' families traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to meet Michelle in her hometown, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

Brandon took Michelle skateboarding and Rodney kept up the apple puns with his date, before Joe invited the teacher to prom and Nayte let her in on one of his favorite hobbies.

The family introductions were varied, but concerned parents and a love for Michelle remained a constant throughout each meeting. In the end, Michelle had to say goodbye to one man, and was left with her final three.

Michelle Pictures a Life With Brandon

Brandon was first up, and opted to use his date to take Michelle skateboarding, something he'd long enjoyed doing with his brother, Noah, while his parents, Carmen and David, watched on.

Brandon's skateboarding wasn't too successful, a fact he blamed on Michelle's presence. The Bachelorette had fun nonetheless, as she admitted in a confessional, "My feelings have gotten so much stronger today." Brandon took it a step further in his confessional, telling the cameras, "I am truly in love with Michelle."

As the pair headed off to meet Brandon's family, Michelle worried about impressing them as much as Brandon did her family the week before.

She needn't have been concerned, though, as she seemed to win over Brandon's parents and brother, bonding over their fondness for Brandon, fishing and basketball.

"The fact that I can already picture our families hanging out and what that would look like says a lot," she said in a confessional. "I don’t think I’ve ever met a significant other’s family and just instantly saw how well our families would fit in together."

The successful day prompted Michelle to tell Brandon, "It is very clear to me that I am falling for you."

In a confessional, Brandon admitted, "I truly would marry this woman, man... I truly, truly, as a human being, want it to be me more than anything in this entire world."

Rodney Is Falling in Love

Rodney brought Michelle to an apple orchard for their date, as she spoke in a confessional about the possibility of Rodney becoming her best friend and life partner.

He was just as smitten, admitting in a confessional, "I definitely am falling in love with Michelle. I have no problem getting down on one knee and officially making her my fiancée and my future wife. I would be the luckiest man in the world."

Later, Michelle gushed over Rodney's "playfulness" to his mom, Carrie, while Rodney told his stepdad that his feelings for the teacher are "overwhelming."

Despite liking Michelle, Carrie was left with "anxiety" over fears that Rodney would end up heartbroken, which her son did his best to assuage.

"I look at Michelle and I think she’s worth the risk," he told his mom. "... I’m definitely falling in love with this woman."

He reiterated as much while speaking to Michelle, telling her, "I just want to be your person. I’m definitely falling in love with you."

Joe Takes Michelle to Prom

Joe, who, like Michelle, hails from Minnesota, took Michelle to his high school, a call back to when she did the same a couple of weeks ago.

After walking through the halls and reminiscing about his least favorite school subject, Joe surprised Michelle with prom, an event she previously revealed she was "picked last" for.

"You said you were picked last, so I want you to know that you’ll always be picked first with me," Joe told her, which led her to gush over the "most romantic date ever" in a confessional.

"I don’t know if anyone has done anything this sweet for me," she said. "This is truly showing me that Joe really sees me and understands me... This is probably one of the most fairy-tale moments I’ve had in my life."

After photo booth pics and some dancing, Joe and Michelle went to their visit with his family. She praised Joe for his "quiet confidence" while speaking to his mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law, and revealed how he's worked to open up more.

Joe, meanwhile, told his brother and sister-in-law that he's "falling for her for sure," adding that he's ready to propose.

"My feelings for you are getting stronger and stronger," Joe told Michelle at the conclusion of their night. "I am falling in love with you. I feel like you are that special person for me."

Nayte Has an Emotional Breakthrough

Nayte had the last of the dates, and opted to use his time by going paddleboarding with Michelle.

While lounging after their time in the water, Nayte told Michelle she'd be meeting his mom, Leanna, and stepdad, Charles, later that night. Nayte admitted that his dynamic with his parents isn't "touchy feeling," adding that he's "never talked to them seriously about any woman before."

Going into the introductions, Michelle was concerned that Nayte's family dynamic may be "a little bit of a red flag." During her conversation with Leanna, Michelle said that she and Nayte "connect on so many different levels," but Leanna still expressed concern that Nayte had gotten "swept up in the process."

Nayte later told his mom that he's "heading in the direction” of a proposal, but that he’s not there yet," and his stepdad questioned his readiness to pop the question at all.

"He doesn't know the difference between being in love and being married or being engaged. One’s a feeling and one’s a commitment. They tie together very closely, but is he ready for that? I don’t know if he can handle this. I don’t know if he’s gonna get to that point," Charles told Michelle, before he and Nayte had an emotional conversation where they said "I love you" for the first time.

The thought that Nayte may note be ready worried Michelle, and led her to say in a confessional, "Hearing from his family that Nayte could potentially have this moment of panic scares me."

The Hardest Choice Yet

Leading up to the rose ceremony, Michelle continued to express concern over whether or not Nayte was ready for an engagement. After a visit from fellow Bachelor alums Brie and Serena, though, Michelle went to the rose ceremony and awarded flowers to Brandon, Nayte, and Joe, which sent Rodney home.

"I know that we’ve had conversations about you being an underdog or you feeling like you’re an underdog, and I need you to know that who you are is enough," Michelle told Rodney after his elimination. "I don’t want you thinking that you weren’t enough because that’s not true. It’s just feelings [are] moving quicker in other relationships. You’re this amazing person, and everything that makes up Rodney is so special."

Rodney had nothing but kind words for Michelle, telling her, "I am falling in love with you. I just need you to know that that’s something that doesn’t change easily. I’m always going to care about you, Michelle. Forever. I want to do anything to make you laugh and smile. Always. You’re amazing Michelle, so thank you."

Rodney departed with a hug and a kiss on the hand for Michelle.

Meanwhile, Clayton Echard was officially announced as the next Bachelor, with a sneak peek at his dramatic season shown during the episode.

