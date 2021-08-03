'The Bachelorette' Finale: Katie's Worst Fears Are Realized in Dramatic Preview

Katie Thurston's journey may not end the way she hoped. After the Hometown dates and Greg's shocking exit played out during Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, fans got a peek of the season finale, which appears to be full of emotion and drama.

The preview shows Katie's mom arriving as the tearful Bachelorette confesses, "I just didn’t see it ending. Not today... Greg isn’t somebody I thought would leave like this."

"We don’t put ourselves in a position where we have to rely on a male," Katie's mom tells her.

With just Justin and Blake remaining, things will only get more intense with them. In fact, co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe tells them, "What we’re about to tell you will actually change everything."

Whatever they're told is just the beginning of the drama, as Justin tells Katie, "I hope he doesn’t take you for granted," while Blake admits in a confessional, "If Katie’s still hung up on Greg, then there’s no point to this."

As Katie laments over a "heartbreaking" development and "the love" she had for one departed man, the narrator questions, "Left brokenhearted and in tears, her worst fears realized. What will Katie do now?"

As fans continue to speculate about how her season came to an end, Katie cautioned them to "expect the unexpected."

"I don't think this has ever happened in the history of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before," Katie told ET last month. "There is a traditional format that you expect when you watch The Bachelorette and that gets shaken up pretty quick."

Even with the drama that's ahead, Katie said that she's "officially made peace with everything that has happened."

"I am in a place where I am very happy with my life and where I am. That is all I can do to continue to move forward," she said, before noting how excited she is to stop holding secrets in after her finale airs Aug. 9.

"I've really been living under a rock this whole time, so come Aug. 9, I'm ready to get out of the house [and] move forward with my life," she said. "Just really figure things out and what the future holds for me."

