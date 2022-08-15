'The Bachelorette': Gabby Reveals Why She Was Never Planning on Taking Logan to Hometowns (Exclusive)

Though Gabby did allow the videographer into her group of suitors, when ET spoke with her at the Men Tell All taping, she revealed that, COVID-19 or not, Monday's episode would've marked the end of her journey with Logan.

"At that point I knew I only wanted to take three people to Hometowns, because those are clearly my strongest connections," Gabby told ET of Erich, Jason and Johnny.

"I think if there was a fourth, it would have been Nate," Gabby added of the single dad she sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night's episode, after realizing she wasn't ready to be a mom. "I think because of our circumstances it just would not have happened, so I almost wanted to reserve that space for him."

Logan, meanwhile, told ET that leaving in the way he did "was terrible."

"I put a lot on the line right before I had to leave," he said of breaking things off with Rachel to pursue Gabby. "I was hoping I would have a chance to see that pay off in a way that I got to further my relationship with Gabby and it never got to that point."

"It was pretty gutting at first, but two months go by and you realize that person has been able to move forward and they have been able to be happy... I've gotten to take steps forward in my own life," Logan added. "You figure everything happens for a reason."

Though things didn't work out with the nurse, Logan told ET that he hopes to end up with someone "a lot like Gabby" in the future.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.