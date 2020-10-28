'The Bachelorette': Yosef Storms Out After Calling Clare 'Classless' and 'Disrespectful'

On Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, viewers got to see the epic blowout that's been teased all season -- the nasty confrontation between Clare Crawley and a suitor that left Clare feeling "sick" and the man storming off, calling out that he "expected more from the oldest Bachelorette."

It turns out the man in question was Yosef Aborady, a 30-year-old medical supplies manager and father of one, who has been at the center of drama all season -- whether it was a premiere night confrontation with another suitor, who claimed he had information about Yosef's alleged online communication with other women, or his vocal distaste for last week's strip dodgeball group date.

This week, Yosef decided to confront Clare about her behavior, which he called "classless," dismissing the warnings from his fellow suitors to treat her with more respect.

"I don't care what these guys say, I really don't," he told the cameras. "I'm not gonna back down from anyone, including the Bachelorette."

Yosef confronted Clare during the cocktail party. "There's been a couple of red flags that kind of came out to me," he noted, bringing up his first group date, where he said he felt Clare "overreacted" and "sounded a little crazy" when she admonished her chosen group of suitors for not stepping up and taking the initiative to speak with her. "I found it really disrespectful. I really did. And it's been bugging me for the past three days."

Next, Yosef explained how he was "absolutely appalled" to hear about the strip dodgeball group date. "It's so humiliating and degrading, and I don't see how that really translates into finding a husband," he shared. "It seems very silly and very immature."

"I feel like a lot of these guys, they're appeasing you. If I had been on that date, I sure as hell wouldn't have crossed that line. Not in a million years would I be caught dead doing that, all right?"

"That's why you weren't on that date," Clare responded. The Bachelorette seemed to do her best to be polite and civil and hear Yosef out -- until his accusations turned uglier and more personal.

"I was so appalled. A completely classless display," he continued. "I expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette that's ever been. I can't believe that actually occurred. That's not the type of example I want to set for my daughter. You're not setting the right example for my daughter."

"I'm ashamed to be associated with you," he added. "I can't believe I sacrificed so much to be here, just to watch this distasteful and classless display. I'm serious, so appalled."

After Yosef attempted to prevent her from speaking several times, insisting, "I'm not done," Clare had finally had enough.

"You are done," she fired back. "The way you're talking to me right now?...Do not ever talk to me like that."

Bachelor Nation fans are more than used to seeing Clare speak her mind, and the Bachelorette called back her infamous kiss-off to Juan Pablo Galavis in season 18 of The Bachelor as she told Yosef to pack his bags.

"Listen to me: Never in a million years, did I think I would have to utter these words again," she said. "I never thought I would have to tell any man that I would never want them to be the father of my child, and I stand by that. I would never want my children having a father like you. Get out of here."

"Believe me, you're not fit to be a mother to my child," Yosef fired back as Clare stormed away. "You're completely classless, Clare. Classless. I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette in history!"

Clearly emotional, Clare then spoke to the cameras, dropping the emotional line that fans had seen in many promos: "I didn't even do anything to that man. Ugh, sick. Sick! To sit there and say you're the oldest Bachelorette. Guess what? I'm the oldest Bachelorette, that's 39, that's standing here, that's single, because I didn't settle for men like that."

Thankfully for Clare, frontrunner Dale Moss was instantly at her side, offer a hug and a shoulder to cry on.

"Hard things are inevitable in life. Mean, crappy people are inevitable in life," she said. "Literally all I've ever wanted is a man like Dale, who will come over and protect me and make sure that I'm OK and not have to go through it alone."

Prior to the season, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison flagged Yosef as a suitor for fans to keep their eye on -- perhaps hinting at the nasty confrontation.

"Yosef is definitely someone who wears his heart on his sleeve," Harrison said at the time. "He's not afraid to express how he's feeling, and it could be to anybody -- including Clare."

Due to election coverage, next week's episode of The Bachelorette airs on a special night -- Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.