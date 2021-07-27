'The Bachelorette's Connor B., Tre and Aaron Tease Their 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stints (Exclusive)

It's almost Paradise! Ahead of the August premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper, and Aaron Clancy, three of Katie Thurston's exes who will leave their Bachelorette heartbreak stateside as they head for the beaches of Mexico.

"You can expect the most unbuttoned shirts you've ever seen in your life. I mean, I was already unbuttoned down to here, we're going deeper. Deeper v for Paradise," Connor quipped of his signature style, following the taping of the Men Tell All special. "Maybe fully unbuttoned. Who knows?"

"It was amazing," he added of having no shame about his unbuttoned shirts on Paradise. "I could leave my shirt completely unbuttoned and no one would give me s**t because I was on a beach, and on a beach, you can leave your shirt open. It was where I was meant to be."

As for Tre, he told ET that fans "can expect some intense love, some me putting myself out there, going for it, not being scared of rejection, and putting it out there and looking for my connection."

"I don't want to give too much away," Tre added, "but it gets heated."

When it comes to who it might get heated with, Tre pointed to Abigail Heringer, who appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

"Abigail is somebody that I’ve not been shy about saying I was interested to meet. She's somebody from Matt's season I was very into," Tre said. "I loved everything about the values she displayed, the way she carries herself. She's definitely probably the forefront of my mind as I go into Paradise."

Meanwhile, Aaron kept mum about which girl he may attempt to woo in Paradise, quipping, "Every girl catches my eye a little bit."

"Expect me shirtless for sure. Expect a lot of nectar and expect some facts," Aaron told ET of Paradise, adding that he'd "without a doubt" call out people who are "blatantly for the wrong reasons," just as he did on The Bachelorette.

So far, the only other men from Katie's season to head to Paradise are James Bonsall and Karl Smith, the latter of whom was one of the people Aaron called out for being ill-intentioned.

While more singles are expected to be announced as BIP contestants in due time, that list will not include Michael Allio or Andrew Spencer, both of whom were fan favorites from Katie's season.

Michael, a widower and single father, told ET that BIP is "definitely not" something he'd do, but Andrew expressed openness at potentially appearing on the show in the future.

"I would love [to go on] Paradise, but I did not go on this season," Andrew said. "I'm so open in looking for love. I'm really looking to fall in love. I'm a hopeful romantic and like that is 100 percent what I'm trying to do right now."

The upcoming season of BIP comes after a nearly two-year-long break from the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 7 will be unlike any other, as it comes after Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise following his racism controversy.

When ET spoke with Wells about the upcoming season earlier this month, he said it'll have a "different vibe" than it's had in the past.

"I think everyone's going to be in for a really fun ride, and then I'll be there for the therapy sessions and for the drinks," Wells continued. "... I'm just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise. We had to take last year off which was a bummer, because I truly do love helping make the show, and I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Aug. 16 on ABC.