'The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Lane

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, are expanding their family! The couple announced via People that they are expecting their second child.

Due in October of this year, Lauren posted two smiling photos on Instagram where she is cradeling her growing baby bump.

The former Bachelor contestant and the "Hold You Tonight" crooner welcomed their first child, Dutton Walker, in June 2021. At the time, Bushnell took to Instagram to gush about her baby boy.

"Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you," Bushnell captioned a pair of photos showing the proud parents cradling their newborn son. "Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! 🙏" she wrote.

In February of this year, Chris Lane sat down with ET and revealed the story behind Dutton's name. He says both he and Lauren are huge Yellowstone fans and the name Dutton stuck after Lauren saw a few episodes. When they found out they were having a boy, it was just meant to be.

Before giving birth to Dutton, Bushnell was open with her followers about the difficult process of conceiving, revealing that she "prayed every day for months" to get pregnant.

"After four to five months of trying, worry started to enter my mind, not quite understanding why I wasn’t pregnant. I couldn’t help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned," she wrote. "Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey."

"I’m not sure if other people have experienced this, but as a woman, I assumed there was something wrong with me," Bushnell continued.

Fast-forward to today, Chris and Lauren are excited for Dutton to have a sibling. "Party of 4, coming October 2022. I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!" Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Congrats!