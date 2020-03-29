'The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Denies She's Dating Connor Saeli After He Sparked Romance Rumors

Madison Prewett says she's single.

TheBachelor alum clarified her relationship status on Instagram Live on Friday, after Connor Saeli's recent comments had fans speculating they might be dating.

"We are not together. I am not with anyone right now," Prewett said, according to multiple reports. "I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time. So, there's that."

The 24-year-old did call Saeli "really sweet," and confirmed that he had, in fact, reached out to her. "He seems like a really sweet guy and he, like, reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support," she clarified. "Really sweet, but that is it."

Saeli sparked romance rumors between him and Prewett after his appearance on an Instagram Live with Mike Johnson and John Paul Jones. The 25-year-old Bachelorette alum played coy when asked what was going on between him and Prewett. Saeli's last public relationship was with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Whitney Fransway; they broke up last September. Prewett, meanwhile, split from Peter Weber earlier this month, just two days after making their debut as a couple on his Bachelor finale.

During an interview with ET backstage at The Bachelor: Live on Stage in February -- where Saeli was the night's Bachelor -- he told ET that Prewett had caught his eye. He also expressed interested in Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelley Flanagan, Kelsey Weier and more.

The entrepreneur wanted to meet "someone who's adventurous, outgoing and fun." "But really I'm just looking for that spark and connection that I haven't found in someone yet," he shared.

In an Instagram post following her split from Weber, Prewett wrote that she was "so incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I've had the honor of being a part of."

"I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace," she said. "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things."

"I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did," Prewett continued. "@pilot_peteyou are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️."

Weber -- who said that his mom, Barb, was not responsible for his breakup with Prewett, despite her extreme disapproval on After the Final Rose -- was recently spotted hanging out with someone his mom strongly approves of: Flanagan.

