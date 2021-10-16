'The Batman' Trailer: Robert Pattinson Instills Fear as Riddler and Penguin Take Over Gotham

It's Batman like you've never seen him before.

A new trailer for The Batman was released during Saturday's DC FanDome. The sneak peek shows Robert Pattinson's darker and grittier Caped Crusader instilling fear in some of his biggest nemeses: Paul Dano's Riddler and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin.

"Fear is a tool and when the light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning," Pattinson's Bruce Wayne says. Zoë Kravitz's Selena Kyle also attempts to unmask Batman himself, telling him, "Maybe we're not so different. Who are you under there?"

"I'm vengeance," Batman replies.

The Batman follows Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham. After a string of murders, it becomes clear that the city is more corrupt than he could have ever imagined. Jeffrey Wright stars as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Director Matt Reeves previously shared some insight on the new iteration of the Dark Knight's story.

"He's like you and me. But if he has a superhero, it's his ability to endure," he shared of his approach to the Caped Crusader. "[I'm telling] a version of Batman that isn't about how he became Batman but about the early days of being Batman. He's not perfect."

"He's trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place," he continued, also noting of the villains, "Selena isn't Catwoman yet. That's part of the journey. Oz isn't the Kingpin yet, he's the Penguin and he doesn't like being called that. The Riddler is just emerging for the first time."

ET recently spoke with Wright about laying down the law as Commissioner Gordan and working alongside Pattinson.

"I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story," Wright shared. "And we work off of one another. I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing."

For more on The Batman, watch below.