The 'Below Deck' Season 9 Trailer Is Here!

Season 9 of Bravo's Below Deck is missing one major crew member -- Captain Lee Rosbach. In a sneak peek of all the drama to come this season, for the first time in the show's history, Captain Lee isn't in charge.

In the teaser that dropped on Thursday, Captain Lee is heard saying he has "a condition" and that "the whole boat is your ballgame now." Captain Sean Meagher steps in to oversee the ship with a hands-on management style, but it isn't sitting well with the crew. First officer Eddie Lucas reacts to the shocking news, bluntly telling cameras, "F**k my life."

"We're leaving the dock with a new captain, a new crew, tensions are high," Eddie says.

"Come back to me, Captain Lee. Come back to me, boat daddy," he also begs at one point.

Captain Lee does eventually come back, but it appears he fires someone.

"If I have to do your job, what do I need you for?" he asks during a tense meeting. "Pack your bags."

Aside from Eddie, chef Rachel Hargrove also returns for season 9, and she still has a serious beef with Eddie, accusing him of "viciously attacking [her] integrity and character." New cast members include new chief stewardess Heather Chase, as well as stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell, who engage in some steamy "boat-mances."

Below Deck season 9 premieres Monday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.