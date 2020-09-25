The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The countdown to Christmas Day is (almost) on -- and you can celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.

Beauty advent calendars are like the traditional candy-filled ones but in some ways even sweeter. You still get to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but mascara, shower gel and hand cream last longer than chocolate. Plus, we've found ones from beauty companies like LookFantastic, GlossyBox, Benefit Cosmetics that are worth hundreds of dollars in savings.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. (We're already on the waitlist to be notified when the epic Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures officially launches.)

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift your beauty lover friend -- or yourself, of course -- a beauty calendar from our top picks below.