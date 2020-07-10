The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The biggest shopping season of the year is coming in hot! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out over the next couple of months, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your holiday beauty shopping with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.

Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).

From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that's new for 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.