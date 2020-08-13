The Best Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Trust us: There's no better time to spruce up your home than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home items including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Whether you're looking to upgrade your comforter or replace your kitchen knife set, do it now while you can save big. A lot of items at the Nordstrom sale -- Diptyque candles, Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, The White Company picture frames -- make great gifts, too.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop the hundreds home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.