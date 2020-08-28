The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

It's not Labor Day without a Labor Day mattress sale. Or, especially this year, a lot of Labor Day mattress sales.

If you've been thinking about investing in a new mattress as you spruce up your bedroom, now is the time to save hundreds of dollars at various retailers. Each mattress company we've found has a different deal, ranging from 30% off your entire purchase to bonus items like a free pillow set. No matter where you shop, you'll get a great deal.

You don't have to spend your Labor Day weekend scouring the internet for savings on a new mattress because we've done the work for you. Buy from the comfort of home and then sit back and wait for your contactless delivery to arrive. Just make sure you order before these deals expire.

Shop the best Labor Day mattress sales below.

And here are lots of other great Labor Day mattress deals:

AmeriSleep

Through Sept. 7, take 30% off any mattress and get a free memory foam pillow with purchase.

Birch by Helix

Take $200 off any Birch mattress with promo code LDS200.

Casper

Through Sept. 3, take 10% off everything -- mattresses, pillows and more -- at Casper's Labor Day Sale.

Cocoon

Save 30% on any Chill mattress at Cocoon. See all ways to save at Cocoon here.

Eight Sleep

Through Sept. 7, take $150 off the cooling Pod mattress and 20% off accessories.

Haven

Take your pick: Choose from up to $850 of free accessories or take 30% off storewide at Haven.

Helix

Helix has a few Labor Day deals depending on how much you spend -- all include two free Dream pillows. Use promo code LDS200 to take $200 off when you spend $1,750+. Use promo code LDS150 to take $200 off when you spend $1,250+. And use promo code LDS100 to take $100 off any mattress.

Idle

Celebrate Labor Day at Idle by taking 30% off any mattress, plus get two free pillows with your purchase. No promo code needed. Idle has an incredible at-home trial period of 18 months for their gel foam, hybrid and latex mattresses.

Nolah

Take 25% off mattresses, 20% off adjustable bases and 40% off all bedding. Shipping is free, and try any Nolah mattress risk-free for 120 days.

Purple

Take up to $350 off your Purple mattress purchase and save even more on sleep bundles.

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's best sale of the year and save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.

Vaya

Through Aug. 30, take $300 off any mattress with promo code VAYA300. You'll also enjoy free shipping and returns.

Zoma

Take $150 off mattresses with promo code LD150 and enjoy free shipping and returns. Our pick: the Zoma Adjustable Bed, which is also on sale for $770 (regularly $1,100), with the Zoma Mattress, starting at $399 (regularly $549).