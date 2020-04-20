The Best Movies on CBS All Access

You're already on CBS All Access streaming The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery -- among other original series and binge-worthy staples from yesteryear -- but have you dipped a toe into the streamer's film selection yet?

Navigate on over to the movies tab and you'll find an eclectic slate including superhero movies, Academy Award honorees, occult favorites and true classics among classics. Below, ET's guide to the best of the best, highlighting the CBS All Access streaming selections that could turn your quarantine into a film festival all your own.

The Big Chill

The Big Chill -- about college friends who reunite following a funeral -- is a classic for a reason, if only because it casts everyone from Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum to Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place and Tom Berenger.

The Craft

If you haven't already -- and certainly before the remake hits theaters -- get thee to All Access and watch the film that inspired an entire generation of girls to dabble in witchcraftery.

Eat Pray Love

There's escapism, and then there's watching Julia Roberts indulging in pizza and pasta in Italy, mastering the practice of meditation in India and getting it on with Javier Bardem in Indonesia.

Funny Girl

This is how you become an icon: Barbra Streisand's first-ever film role was this beloved musical about Fanny Brice, for which she became a first-time Oscar nominee AND winner.

Gattaca

Smart sci-fi is de rigueur these days, and yet Gattaca -- which stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in a dystopian drama about eugenics -- remains a staple of the genre.

My Girl

You only need an hour and 45 minutes for this early '90s favorite starring young Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin, but make sure to block out the entire rest of the day to just cry.

Rachel Getting Married

Anne Hathaway may have won her Oscar for Les Mis, but her first nomination -- and arguably superior performance -- was for this. In director Jonathan Demme's drama, she plays a woman on leave from her rehab center to attend her sister's wedding.

Spider-Man

Neither Tom Holland nor Andrew Garfield's runs as the friendly neighborhood wall crawler are currently streaming for free, but if you want to revisit the OG, the first installment in the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy is on All Access.

Starship Troopers

An at-the-peak-of-their-prime Casper Van Dien and Denise Richards stars in director Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi cult satire about alien bugs attacking Earth. Come for the late-'90s special effects, stay to watch THAT shower scene on loop.

The Sweetest Thing

If you want a reminder of just how damn good Cameron Diaz is -- followed by a wave of sadness that she's now retired -- look no further. Christina Applegate, Selma Blair and Diaz may be the best onscreen trio ever assembled.

Zombieland

Last year's Double Tap proved hit or miss with fans, but maybe that's just because the original zom-com -- starring Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin -- still kills.