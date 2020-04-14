The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus

Have you spent a day, a week, a year of this quarantine digging through Disney+ yet?

The Mouse House's streaming service is headlined by content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that galaxy far, far away, plus the latest from Pixar and Nat Geo, but the Disney vault is full of titles you may not know are streaming. (Did you know The Sound of Music is on Disney+? It is!)

To save you the trouble, we explored the nooks and crannies of Disney's streamer and rounded up its best selections -- from Disney+ originals to animated classics, superhero and Star Wars movies and so much more -- that you should press play on pronto.

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Lady and the Tramp

The 1955 animated version is on there, too, but give this sweet live-action retelling a chance if you haven't already. Watch it here.

Noelle

No, it's not too early to turn on a Christmas movie. Especially one starring Anna Kendrick, Billy Eichner and the legendary Shirley MacLaine. Watch it here.

Togo

You know Balton. Now meet Togo, history's lesser-remembered but just as heroic sled dog whose untold true story is now a movie. Watch it here.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame

No matter how many times you've seen Endgame, you are still guaranteed goosebumps no less than five different times. (The portals!) Watch it here.

Black Panther

Visit Wakanda anytime to remind yourself why this won Marvel its first Academy Awards and ignited a full-on cultural movement. Watch it here.

Iron Man

You've seen how his story ends, but when's the last time you returned to the start and watched Tony Stark's first flight as Iron Man? Watch it here.

STAR WARS

Star Wars: A New Hope

The Rise of Skywalker (which hasn't hit Disney+ yet) completed the Skywalker Saga, but it began here with a moisture farmer named Luke. Watch it here.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The franchise's first anthology film -- or Star Wars Story -- is both a top-notch smash-and-grab flick and fix to a long-debated plot hole. Watch it here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Our favorite from the newest trilogy, and not just because it features a purple-haired Laura Dern spouting space commands. Watch it here.

PIXAR

Coco

There's also the accompanying Celebration of the Music From Coco, a live concert event hosted by Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt. Watch it here.

Toy Story 3

All four films in the franchise -- including the latest, Toy Story 4 -- are streaming, but the third remains the top rewatch. Watch it here.

WALL-E

One of cinema's greatest love stories just happens to be between a rusty junker and his better half, a sleek probe droid. Watch it here.

DISNEY ANIMATION

Big Hero 6

Watch it here.

Moana

Watch it here.

The Princess and the Frog

Watch it here.

CLASSIC ANIMATION

Hercules

Watch it here.

The Little Mermaid

Watch it here.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Watch it here.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Free Solo

Alex Honnold risks his life to make climbing history -- and it's all caught on camera. If you aren't afraid of heights, you will be. Watch it here.

Science Fair

Ironically, the part of high school you dreaded most makes for one truly entertaining documentary. Watch it here.

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

The director fronts this special that's part looking back on his Best Picture-winning opus, part scientific exploration to the crash site. Watch it here.

D.C.O.M.s

The Descendants

Its sequel and threequel are also there for your convenience. Watch it here.

High School Musical 2

Featuring Zac Efron singing and dancing across a golf course. Watch here.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

All together now: Cetus-Lupeedus! Watch it here.

AND EVERYTHING ELSE

Avatar

Watch it here.

Hocus Pocus

Watch it here.

The Muppets

As far as Muppets content goes, there's also The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island and Muppets Most Wanted. Watch it here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Watch it here.

The Parent Trap

Choose the Lindsay Lohan version or opt for the original from 1961, which is also available on the streamer. Watch it here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Watch it here.

The Sound of Music

Watch it here.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Watch it here.

10 Things I Hate About You

Watch it here.