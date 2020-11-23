The Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2020 Deals

Nordstrom Rack is offering so many Black Friday 2020 deals for Cyber Week and holiday shopping for gifts.
New daily deals are launching every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more. Cold-weather styles such as boots, sweaters and coats will be up to 60% off. Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from UGG, Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Target, Kohl's and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Check out all Nordstrom Rack Black Friday deals and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.
