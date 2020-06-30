The Best Old Navy New Releases for July -- Get an Extra 10% Off Everything for One Day Only

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already on sale thanks to the sitewide sale -- with up to 60% of savings. Plus, for one day only, take an extra 10% off, which will automatically apply at checkout.

The retailer offers a range of styles across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

While you're scooping up these deals, make sure to check out discounts happening ahead of July 4th weekend.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.