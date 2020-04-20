The Best Shows on Amazon Prime to Binge-Watch Now

Along with Netflix and Hulu, Amazon Prime Video is one of the leading streaming platforms with an award-winning collection of original films and TV series as well as buzzworthy acquisitions that have crossed over from the U.K. In the 13 years since it first launched in September 2006 with its pilot TV program, the service has found its footing with popular series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and its Jack Ryan series adaptation. It has also stormed the Primetime Emmys, with the former becoming the first streaming series to win the Outstanding Comedy Series prize.

Now, with people across the country looking for things to binge-watch after being forced to shelter in place or encouraged to practice social distancing, ET has put together a guide to the best TV shows currently streaming on the platform.

A Very English Scandal

Seasons: 1

Written by Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk), the limited series recounts the events leading up to the 1976–1979 Jeremy Thorpe scandal, which saw the politician’s sex life exposed to the press and detailed in the courtroom. The series stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.

Bosch

Seasons: 6

Starring Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, this popular crime series is adapted from author Michael Connelly’s novels about the Los Angeles detective with season one drawing from City of Bones, Echo Park, and The Concrete Blonde.

Catastrophe

Seasons: 4

Created by and starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, this British comedy tells the story of a couple who end up together after a one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy. The seriously funny and very sharp series holds no punches, leaving audiences gasping between laughs.

Fleabag

Seasons: 2

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s breakout, Emmy-winning series sees the writer and actress playing the titular character, a free-spirited but angry and confused woman living in London, in its short, but fulfilling two-season run.

Homecoming

Seasons: 1

Julia Roberts makes her TV debut as a therapist in this twisty, Alfred Hitchcock-inspired thriller about a government rehabilitation program gone wrong. Adapted from the popular podcast of the same name, the show was renewed for a second season with Janelle Monae at the center of a new mystery.

Jack Ryan

Seasons: 2

After several movie adaptations of Tom Clancy’s popular CIA analyst character, John Krasinski takes over the role at the center of the author’s Ryanverse. The political thriller sees Jack chasing down Islamic extremists in season one and caught up in the middle of a Venezulean political warfare in season two.

Lorena

Seasons: 1

Jordan Peele is the executive producer of this compelling and eye-opening look at the lives of John and Lorena Bobbitt, who captivated the country in the ‘90s when Lorena cut off her husband’s penis.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Seasons: 3

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino struck gold again with this series about a newly single housewife pursuing her passion as a standup comic while pushing back against social and gender norms of the 1950s and ‘60s. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Midge with Alex Borstein playing her tough but lovable manager, Susie.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer

Seasons: 1

Over 30 years after Ted Bundy’s execution, the serial killer has captivated a whole new generation thanks to this latest true-crime docuseries to go inside his gruesome murders of young women around the Northwestern U.S. This time, the women get the final say.