The Best Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch Now

Netflix changed the game when it first debuted original programming in 2013. Since then, the streaming platform has produced a deep vault of original programming to suit any viewer's mood, from historical dramas (The Crown) to Spanish-language primetime soaps (Elite) to zany ensemble comedies (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Oh, and there’s no shortage of must-watch docuseries, fascinating home shows and addictive reality series.

Now, with people across the country looking for things to binge-watch after being forced to shelter in place or encouraged to practice social distancing, ET has put together a guide to the best original series currently streaming on Netflix.

The Crown

Seasons: 3

Peter Morgan’s historical drama recounts Queen Elizabeth’s life in the monarchy. Every two seasons, the entire cast changes as the show progresses through time with Claire Foy portraying the young queen and Olivia Colman taking over in her later years. Imelda Staunton is set to portray her in the fifth and final season.

Bojack Horseman

Seasons: 6

Not just one of the best adult animated series, Bojack is easily one of the best comedies of the past decade. The series follows the antics of an alcoholic, drug-addled horse, whose star has faded as his acting offers dried up. It’s surprisingly thoughtful, poignant and painstakingly funny.

Dear White People

Seasons: 3

Adapted from director Justin Simien’s breakout film about African American college students coming to terms with a post-Obama society, the series continues to explore themes of race, gender and sexuality and hilariously skewers all perspectives on each.

Elite

Seasons: 3

This Spanish-language drama mixes the sexy intrigue of affluent prep school kids of Gossip Girl with the tantalizing murder mystery of Big Little Lies into an addictive tale of interwoven stories about high school kids having a bit of naughty fun and getting into all sorts of trouble.

Grace and Frankie

Seasons: 6

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin lead this comedy series about two women of a certain age finding themselves starting over after their husbands come out as gay. While each woman takes advantage of this to forge her own path, they do so by relying on the support of each other when they’re led astray.

Making a Murderer

Seasons: 2

This docuseries about a wrongfully convicted felon accused of murder sparked a resurgence in the true-crime genre, spawning an endless number of addictive series -- many of which are on Netflix -- to follow. However, before watching Wild, Wild Country, Tiger King or other recent hits, it’s worth starting here.

One Day at a Time

Seasons: 3

The reboot of Norman Lear’s classic comedy, which is now about a Latinx family, earned critical acclaim in its first three seasons before being abruptly canceled by the streaming platform. The series, however, was picked up for a fourth season by Pop TV.

Orange Is the New Black

Seasons: 7

As one of Netflix’s first original series, OITNB holds a special place in the streaming platform’s canon. Initially about a white woman sent to prison for drug trafficking, the series blossomed into a true ensemble with unexpected characters and stories unfolding over the course of its seven-season run.

Ozark

Seasons: 3

Fans of HBO’s True Detective series or other crime thrillers will enjoy Jason Bateman’s original about a family forced to relocate to the Ozarks following a money-laundering scheme gone wrong.

Sex Education

Seasons: 3

This British teen comedy offers the most honest and poignant look at growing up and navigating high school. At the center is Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with his fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

Stranger Things

Seasons: 3

This award-winning series follows a group of young teenage boys as they uncover a series of extraordinary mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces, and a very unusual little girl. Referencing everything from Poltergeist to Jaws, this show combines all the best elements into a nostalgia-filled ride.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Seasons: 4

It doesn’t get more quirky or cute or bitingly funny than Tina Fey’s comedy about a young woman who moves to New York City after finally being freed from a religious cult. Her life inexperience sets up the comedy as she explores life on her own for the first time.