The Best Sneaker Deals: Up to 60% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.

We shopped this massive summer sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

The Amazon sale kicked off this week with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals up to 80% off on essential items and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's deal picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more discounted price offers from Amazon's Summer Sale.