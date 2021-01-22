The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Have you shopped for Valentine's Day yet? The romantic love holiday is less than a month away, but if you haven't started to browse for gifts yet we'll set you on the right track.

We've selected our top gift ideas to shop for the important lady on your Valentine's Day gift list, whether that's your mom, sister, friend or romantic partner.

A bouquet of red roses, candy and chocolate covered strawberries are classic Valentine's Day gift options, but we think treating her to sought-after fashion, beauty or home goodies will be extra special.

Shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life.

Eloquii

She'll be obsessed with this fuzzy stylish loungewear set from Eloquii. She can wear it while working from home or just chilling on the couch.

TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII

SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII

Sterling Forever

Heart-shaped jewelry is trendy right now and it's very on-theme with Valentine's Day. Gift this timeless heart pendant necklace from Sterling Forever. Available in 14k gold vermeil, 14k rose gold vermeil or sterling silver.

$78 AT STERLING FOREVER

Nordstrom

If you're looking to gift diamonds this year, consider this elegant, wave-inspired pair of hoops designed by Monica Vinader.

$275 AT NORDSTROM

Free People

Valentine's Day is the occasion to gift pretty lingerie. This coordinating set of bra and underwear from Free People is delicate, lacy and romantic.

BRALETTE: $48 AT FREE PEOPLE

UNDIES: $24 AT FREE PEOPLE

Shopbop

An oversized plaid scarf from Madewell that's cozy, chic and practical for winter.

$55 AT SHOPBOP

Verishop

A set of new wine glasses she can use on Valentine's Day for a romantic dinner at home. This stem glass design with fluted detail is beautiful.

$68 AT VERISHOP

Brooklinen

A luxurious robe is always a great gift idea. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, this Brooklinen waffle robe is lightweight, quick-drying and absorbent.

$98 AT BROOKLINEN

Coach Outlet

Get this adorable red heart quilted Coach crossbody bag for your Valentine. Sign into your Coach Insider account to get early access to shop this bag on Coach Outlet.

$171 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428)

Kate Spade New York

A Kate Spade wallet is a classic accessory for any gal! We love this practical and pretty bifold design.

$49 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $169)

Vegamour

Who doesn't want naturally long, voluminous lashes? Give the Vegamour lash serum, which is completely vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with clinically tested plant actives.

$80 AT VEGAMOUR

Sephora

She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.

$64 AT SEPHORA