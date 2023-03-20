'The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Paul DiGiovanni

Katie Stevens and her husband, Paul DiGiovanni, have welcomed their first child together!

The Bold Type actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with her baby girl, Rome, and her songwriter/producer husband. The couple welcomed Rome to the world last month, on February 23rd.

"She's here 2.23.23 - Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you," Stevens captioned the post.

Stevens and DiGiovanni tied the knot in October 2019, in a Nashville ceremony surrounded by 250 of their closest friends and family members.

Ahead of their nuptials, ET caught up with Stevens and she shared her three wedding day must-haves.

"No phones. That's a must for me," she shared during a Facebook Live. "I want everyone who is at my wedding to be present on that day. And if you can't be present on that day with me, I am going to hire a photographer, there will be a photo booth, you'll get opportunities for pictures."

"Everybody in my life is so cool and [gets] really excited when I say I don't want to have phones at my wedding, because I just feel like my whole life is public and that's the one day that I just want it to be about me and Paul, and our friends and our families," she explained.

Stevens concluded her list, by saying, "My dog has to be there," as well as "good food and music."