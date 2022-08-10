'The Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee Announces She's Leaving The Show

Angela Yee, co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club, announced that she is leaving the morning show. The 46-year-old New York City radio personality is launching her own show, Way Up with Angela Yee, with iHeartRadio in the fall.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” Yee said in a statement. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like The Breakfast Club, which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other.”

She added, “I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy win the Best Pop Culture Podcast award for 'The Breakfast Club,' attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Jan. 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Way Up With Angela Yee will air midday on weekdays across 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1 -- which is the home of The Breakfast Club. As for Way Up, it will be an interactive show that will allow the host to connect with listeners on a variety of topics, and include more interviews with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B.

Yee, who has hosted The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Charlamange tha God since 2010 -- also shared the news on Wednesday’s episode. Charlamange gave Yee the floor, after he brought up her tweet from Tuesday night that got the Internet buzzing about the morning show’s future.

“The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted Tuesday evening, leaving her co-hosts and the world with questions.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

“So this is really exciting, this is something I've been waiting to do for years now since way before the pandemic," Yee said on the show. "I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club. You guys obviously will be continuing on and you know it will be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club. But I will have my own show up here at iHeart as well, so I’ll be part of the family."

“I really want to thank, first and foremost, the listeners who are part of our Breakfast Club family. We’ve been doing this for 12 years now and so this is just a tremendous opportunity,” she continued. “I feel extremely full, extremely blessed to be able to get something that is really monumental up here. Because as far as having a nationally syndicated show, and somebody in my position, a woman, a Black woman up here, it’s a rarity and it’s a great opportunity. And it’s not something that I take lightly. So I’m really excited.”

Yee’s announcement was met with cheers and applause from her two co-hosts. During her time on The Breakfast Club, Yee has been a part of some of the radio show’s most iconic and buzzworthy interviews, including President Barack Obama, JAY-Z, and Issa Rae.

In addition to Way Up, Yee will still host her podcast Lip Service, which will become part of the iHeartPodcast network.

Yee’s official departure date from The Breakfast Club has not yet been revealed.