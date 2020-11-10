'The Challenge' Star Abram Boise Expecting First Child With Wife Rachel

Congrats to Abram Boise and his wife, Rachel! The couple are expecting their first child together, they announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"My husband and I are so excited to announce we’re expecting our first child!" Rachel wrote alongside a photo of herself and Abram posing with a sonogram.

Rachel went on to explain that she was initially pregnant with twins, "however within the first trimester my body decided it could only support one baby." "We experienced what’s called 'vanishing twin'. The body sacrifices and reabsorbs the other fetus into the uterine wall, putting all that nourishment towards the strongest baby," she shared.

"We had gotten so attached to the idea of twins and mourned the loss of what could have been. Now we continue to celebrate what is, the beautiful life growing healthy and strong," Rachel added. "Our bodies are so dedicated towards protecting, and making decisions towards the greater good. Remember to be gentle, take care, and love yourself as your body chooses to love you. 🌈💃🏿🕺💗 #ohbaby."

Abram, 37, competed on The Challenge multiple times between 2003 and 2016, and also appeared on MTV’s Road Rules. He and Rachel, 27, married in Montana in June 2019.

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.