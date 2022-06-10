'The Challenge's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby No. 2

The Challenge's Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, have welcomed their second child together, but the family is trying to stay positive amid a medical scare.

Wharton took to Instagram on Friday and announced the couple's baby girl was born and they named her Maya Grace Wharton. But the birth announcement also included an update about Maya's health. Wharton said she's battling tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease that required the baby girl to already undergo at least one surgery.

"[T]here's sooo much I wanna say, so much I've felt over the past week," Wharton wrote in his caption accompanying a series of photos showing him spending time with his new daughter as she recovers in the hospital. "As a parent you're scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don't understand why this is happening to your baby."

Wharton said Maya had her first successful surgery on Tuesday and that "she's in the recovery process." He says she's "doing very well," and while they can't bring her home yet, they're showing her all "the love that she needs." He said that, as part of her condition, Maya will require two open heart surgeries -- one in four to six months and the next one when she's around three or four years old.

"Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate," Wharton added. "That's one down, we have two left."

Wharton and Selfridge also share 2-year-old daughter Mila. Wharton's first child is with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder, 5. Earlier this year, Ryder spent Valentine's Day recovering in the hospital after falling ill. Ryder suffers from a genetic metabolic disorder, which has been well documented on the MTV reality TV show.

According to Insider, Ryder at a very early age was diagnosed with Very Long-chain Acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase-Deficiency (or VLCAD), which the outlet says that, on a basic level, means Ryder's body can't properly convert fats into energy.

Throughout the reality TV show, Wharton and Floyd make regular trips to the doctor's and hospital to help Ryder manage the disorder. Floyd has also gotten involved in bringing awareness to that and other rare diseases. She has since launched her Rage Regardless Ry non-profit organization, which aims to empower families affected by metabolic conditions.