'The Circle' Season 3: Meet the New Contestants and Watch the First Trailer!

Alert! The Circle is back for a third season, with twists and turns like never before!

Netflix made the surprise announcement on Wednesday that the fan-favorite competition series will be returning for its third installment on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Like past seasons, new episodes will continue to drop throughout the month -- on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 -- with a must-see finale on Sept. 29.

"In a world where social media reigns supreme, these players will use everything they have to influence their way to the top," host Michelle Buteau says in the first official trailer, which promises "new secrets, shocks and surprises."

Before season 3 officially kicks off, get to know some of the players competing for the coveted $100,000 below:

AVA (& HER SISTER, CHANEL!)

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

CALVIN

Age: 30

Location: Miami

DANIEL

Age: 20

Location: Florida

KAI

Age: 28

Location: Nashville

MATTHEW

Age: 29

Location: Long Island

MICHELLE

Age: 52

Location: South Carolina

NICK

Age: 27

Location: Seattle

RUKSANA

Age: 35

Location: New Jersey