'The Conners': Darlene Discovers How Bad Dan's Money Troubles Are in Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

On the season 2 finale of The Conners, titled "Bridge Over Troubled Conners," Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) are excited to finally be making real strides in moving in together. They're even ready to tell Darlene's dad, Dan Conner (John Goodman), about the good news -- after all, his little girl is finally leaving the nest (well, again) at age 43!



Dan had reluctantly told his girlfriend, Louise (Katey Sagal), about his financial issues as he struggled with a pending foreclosure on his house. Well aware that Dan is too prideful to ever admit to his kids that he's having such struggles, Louise knows she has to relay the bad news to Darlene and Ben -- and it's quite a large sum of money that Dan will have to dig up.



the finale