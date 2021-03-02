'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Becky Torments Darlene at Work (Exclusive)

On tonight’s episode of The Conners, “Who Are Bosses, Boats and Eckart Tolle,” Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) work dynamic is tested once again. In ET’s exclusive preview, Becky torments Darlene, who has been promoted to supervisor and must reprimand her sister for being late. Darlene must also hire her first assistant, which puts her outside her comfort zone.

The episode also marks the return of guest star Alexandra Billings as Wellman’s Plastics boss Robin. “One of the things I love about Robin is she’s flawed, she’s fallible, she’s got a temper,” Billings previously told ET about her character, who continues to clash with Becky over her tardiness at work.

Initially cast in a limited arc in the fall, Robin has quickly become part of the Conners universe. “I was only supposed to do a couple of episodes and they kept asking me back,” Billings teased, adding that the show’s writers have gotten to know the performer and how to write to her tempo and cadences. “We started to find out as the episodes went on, who exactly Robin is.”

ABC

Robin’s appearances coincide with the series’ return to the place where Roseanne and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) used to work in early seasons of Roseanne. For Gilbert, it was important to revisit such a pivotal place in the franchise’s history and have that be a continued part of the show.

“I like portraying the fact that it can be almost impossible sometimes for families to break the cycle,” she said in January, ahead of the midseason premiere. “For them to have worked all their lives to try to get out of there and be back at square one is very poignant and an important story to tell.”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC.