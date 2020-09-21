The Cutest Couples at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Hollywood's most adorable couples showed up for the 2020 Emmy Awards for a date night in. From the comfort of their homes, each duo virtually attended the awards show with the nominees supported by their loves.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson were all smiles during the announcement for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, for which Taylor was nominated for her performance in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood. The award went to Paulson's Mrs. America co-star, Uzo Aduba.

ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starRachel Brosnahan, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Jason Ralph were adorable in matching pajama outfits, designed by Christy Rilling. Even their dogs had matching bows! Both of their comfy-chic ensembles will be donated to the RAD Auction, which will benefit When We All Vote. You can bid for them on the Chic Relief website from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney were beaming when the Avengers actor won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in I Know This Much Is True.

ABC

Julia Garnerand Mark Foster looked fashion-forward during the virtual ceremony. The Ozark actress, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, wore a satin sleeveless blouse and layers of pearls by Chanel, while the Foster the People frontman rocked a red tiger print robe.

ABC

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness sat side by side as they cheered on Jackman's Marvel buddy, Ruffalo. Jackman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Bad Education.

ABC

Gabrielle Union did her best Issa Dee mirror rap while showing her love for Issa Rae's Insecure, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The actress rapped from her home in a bathrobe and shower cap for the virtual show. She was later joined by husband Dwyane Wade in the hilarious clip.

