'The Flash: Armageddon' Sneak Peek: Barry Allen Is Single and ... Reverse-Flash?! (Exclusive)

Barry Allen has been having a rough time over the last few weeks... and it's about to get even worse.

The Flash is currently in the middle of its highly anticipated five-part crossover event, "Armageddon," -- and only ET has your exclusive sneak peek at tonight's penultimate episode!

Before you press play on the video player above, we've got to warn you that this new clip is going to have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about Central City.

Eobard Thawne, played by the one-and-only Tom Cavanagh, is back, but this time he's not explaining some diabolical plan, he's professing his love for Iris West!

The CW

"When you find the love of your life, you're part of something greater," Eobard croons while reaching for Iris' hand in front of a crowd of Arrowverse favorites. "You're part of something wonderful, magical, beautiful and frankly surprising because you never know which face fate will be wearing when she knocks on your door."

When Barry enters the room and sees his archnemesis holding his wife's hand, he's determined to show all his former friends who the real hero is. However, when he activates his Flash ring, he enters the room wearing Reverse Flash's yellow super-suit instead of The Flash's iconic red one.

"You're not The Flash, Allen," Eobard sneers, "I am."

An epic battle begins tonight with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau).

The Flash's all-new episode "Armageddon, Part 4" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.