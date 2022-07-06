The Game Shoots Down Christa B. Allen Romance Rumors

The Game is denying recent dating rumors. In a statement to ET, the 42-year-old rapper said he is not romantically involved with Christa B. Allen, despite recently appearing in a flirty TikTok with the 30-year-old actress.

"Christa and I have mutual friends -- she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok," he said. "She's a beautiful woman, but we're not dating."

In the TikTok post, The Game walks with his arm wrapped around Allen, before kissing the actress. The video ends with the rapper sticking his tongue out for the camera to cap off the flirty moment.

Allen furthered dating speculation in the comments section, telling one fan, "I'm a single woman doing single woman things."

In addition to the playful video, Allen shared several snaps from the rapper's 4th of July party on her Instagram Story.

Allen is best known for playing a young Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 and recently regained popularity on TikTok.

"I feel like TikTok is like the home for misfit toys or whatever it is," she told ET in December. "I feel like it's where all the people who didn't feel cool enough for Instagram, we all went to TikTok and now we're just there vibing, and I love it. I love it so much."

The actress has kept her love life pretty private up to this point, while The Game has most recently been linked to Erica Mena and India Westbrooks.

The "Eazy" rapper is dad to three children, son King, 15, and daughter, Cali, 11, who he shares with ex, Tiffney Cambridge, and 19-year-old Harlem, who he fathered while in a previous relationship.