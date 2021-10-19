'The Great' Season 2 Trailer Sees Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Battling for Power

Season 2 of The Great is upon us, and so is anarchy as a pregnant Catherine (Elle Fanning) battles her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult) for control over Russia. With new episodes set to premiere in November, Hulu dropped the first official trailer, teasing the uphill battle the queen faces as she tries to liberate a country not interested in changing as fast as she is.

Meanwhile, Fanning explains that Catherine being pregnant is a big part of the new episodes. “This season has a parental theme running through it,” she said over the summer. “And having Catherine kind of grappling with the fact that she’s becoming a mother soon but then the baby is also her protection because she knows that while he’s -- or her, we call him Paul -- while Paul’s in there she’s safe. Peter’s not going to kill her with a baby in there.”

Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, the “anti-historical drama” also stars Phoebe Fox as Marial, Adam Godley as Archbishop “Archie”, Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov, Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymova, Douglas Hodge as General Velementov, Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo, Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady and Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth.

Additionally, Gillian Anderson joins season 2 as Catherine’s mother, Joanna, who’s arrival brings her own set of challenges to her daughter’s security on the throne.

Hulu

The Great season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 19 on Hulu.