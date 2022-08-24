'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Teases Explosive Showdown Between June and Serena Joy

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is almost here. Ahead of its September premiere, Hulu debuted a new extended and emotional trailer, teasing an epic showdown between Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and June (Elisabeth Moss), who killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the end of season 4.

“He had to pay for what he did,” June is heard saying of Waterford, whom she blames for taking the U.S. away from them as Gilead took over most of the country. “I killed him and I loved it so much.”

However, Serena -- and Gilead -- sees it very differently. “June Osborne is a cancer. We have to cut her out,” says an unidentified commander, a new character to season 5.

Following the death of her husband, Serena has parlayed sympathy into power as she raises her profile in Canada. Meanwhile, June is facing the consequences of her actions while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

Elsewhere, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) to reform Gilead while Luke (O-T Fagbenle) is determined to rescue his and June’s daughter, Hannah, once and for all.

Rounding out the main cast is Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Amanda Brugel as Rita and Sam Jaeger. Noticeably absent is original cast member Alexis Bledel, who is not returning to play Emily after previously bowing out of the series.

However, season 5 will see several new faces, including Genevieve Angelson as Mrs. Wheeler and Christine Ko as a former Martha and refugee.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays.